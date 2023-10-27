Our computer model predicts the Pennsylvania Quakers will beat the Brown Bears on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Franklin Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Pennsylvania vs. Brown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pennsylvania (-14.7) 53.3 Pennsylvania 34, Brown 19

Week 9 Predictions

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

The Quakers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

In Bears games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Quakers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pennsylvania 27.7 20.5 31.0 31.0 26.0 15.3 Brown 29.0 29.3 33.3 27.0 24.7 31.7

