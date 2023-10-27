If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Montgomery County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information here.

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Rossview High School at Kenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Kirkwood High School at West Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville High School at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenbrier High School at Montgomery Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cunningham, TN

Cunningham, TN Conference: 3A - Region 5 - District 9

3A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast High School at Clarksville High School