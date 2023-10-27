High school football competition in Lawrence County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Jackson County
  • Crockett County
  • Morgan County
  • Hickman County
  • Wilson County
  • Giles County
  • Hancock County
  • Unicoi County
  • Monroe County
  • DeKalb County

    • Lawrence County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Lawrence County High School at Cheatham County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Ashland City, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loretto High School at Mt. Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.