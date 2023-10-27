High school football competition in Lawrence County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Lawrence County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Lawrence County High School at Cheatham County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Ashland City, TN

Ashland City, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Loretto High School at Mt. Pleasant High School