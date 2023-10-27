There is high school football competition in Jefferson County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Webb School of Knoxville at Lakeway Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    William Blount High School at Jefferson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dandridge, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

