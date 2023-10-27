Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
There is high school football competition in Jefferson County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Webb School of Knoxville at Lakeway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Blount High School at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
