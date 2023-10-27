If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Haywood County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Haywood County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Dyer County High School at Haywood High School