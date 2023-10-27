The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) face the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Nuggets.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.

Memphis went 32-7 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Grizzlies ranked fourth.

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game last year were only 4.4 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Memphis went 41-9.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies scored more points at home (119.8 per game) than away (114.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Grizzlies gave up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (116.8).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies made fewer 3-pointers on the road (11.7 per game) than at home (12.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.9%) than at home (35.3%) as well.

Grizzlies Injuries