On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Information

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 18.6 points, 1 assists and 6.7 boards last season.

Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Steven Adams averaged 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 1.6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest. He also sank 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Aaron Gordon's stats last season included 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He sank 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1 assists per contest. He made 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in league).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He made 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per game.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Grizzlies 115.8 Points Avg. 116.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113 50.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.9% Three Point % 35.1%

