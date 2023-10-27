Grizzlies vs. Nuggets October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Nuggets (-5.5)
- Total: 221.5
- TV: BSSE, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- October 28 at the Wizards
- November 8 at home vs the Heat
- November 1 at the Jazz
- November 5 at the Trail Blazers
- October 30 at home vs the Mavericks
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 18.6 points, 1 assists and 6.7 boards last season.
- Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.
- Steven Adams averaged 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Xavier Tillman posted 7 points, 1.6 assists and 5 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest. He also sank 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).
- Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.
- Aaron Gordon's stats last season included 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He sank 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1 assists per contest. He made 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in league).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He made 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Grizzlies
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.