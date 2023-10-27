Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dyer County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
There is high school football action in Dyer County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Dyer County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Dyer County High School at Haywood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Brownsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
