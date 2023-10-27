If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in DeKalb County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

DeKalb County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

DeKalb County High School at Upperman High School