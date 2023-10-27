Is there high school football on the docket this week in Crockett County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Crockett County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Crockett County High School at Fayette-Ware High School