The Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul included, take the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Paul, in his most recent showing, had 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 108-104 loss to the Suns.

In this article, we dig into Paul's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-120)

Over 8.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Paul's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league last season, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Kings allowed 42.2 rebounds on average last season, ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings gave up 26.7 per game last season, ranking them 28th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Kings were ranked 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chris Paul vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 32 15 6 13 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 6 16 2 0 1 2/14/2023 37 17 5 19 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.