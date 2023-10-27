Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Anderson County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need below.
Anderson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
South Doyle High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
