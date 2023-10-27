If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Anderson County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Obion County
  • Roane County
  • Bradley County
  • Loudon County
  • Gibson County
  • Cheatham County
  • Fayette County
  • Sevier County
  • Morgan County
  • Lincoln County

    • Anderson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    South Doyle High School at Anderson Co. High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Clinton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.