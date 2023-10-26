Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wilson County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Watertown High School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cookeville High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cookeville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville High School at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The King's Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
