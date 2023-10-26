Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wilson County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Watertown High School at Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Unionville, TN

Unionville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cookeville High School at Wilson Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cookeville, TN

Cookeville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9

4A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville High School at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The King's Academy at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Gallatin High School