Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT
There is high school football action in Washington County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Tennessee High School at Daniel Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Gray, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sevier County High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
