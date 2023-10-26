There is high school football action in Washington County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Tennessee High School at Daniel Boone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26

7:00 PM ET on October 26 Location: Gray, TN

Gray, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sevier County High School at David Crockett High School