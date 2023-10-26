If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Unicoi County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • DeKalb County
  • Humphreys County
  • Wilson County
  • Washington County
  • Fayette County
  • Hardeman County
  • Weakley County
  • Lake County
  • Loudon County
  • Putnam County

    • Unicoi County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Unicoi County High School at Johnson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Mountain City, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.