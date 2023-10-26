Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Sumner County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hunters Lane High School at Portland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House Heritage High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Fairview, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Whites Creek High School at Station Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Road Academy at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westmoreland High School at Trousdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hartsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
