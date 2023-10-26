Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Sumner County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Campbell County
  • Polk County
  • Lincoln County
  • Robertson County
  • Obion County
  • Houston County
  • Monroe County
  • Coffee County
  • Hamilton County
  • Sevier County

    • Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hunters Lane High School at Portland High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Portland, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    White House Heritage High School at Fairview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Fairview, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Whites Creek High School at Station Camp High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Gallatin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin Road Academy at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Hendersonville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westmoreland High School at Trousdale County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Hartsville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lebanon High School at Gallatin High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Gallatin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.