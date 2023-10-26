In Smith County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Smith County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Gordonsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Gordonsville, TN

Gordonsville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Monterey High School at Smith County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Carthage, TN

Carthage, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay County High School at Gordonsville High School