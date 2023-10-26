Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
In Smith County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Smith County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Monterey High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay County High School at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.