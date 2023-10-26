In Smith County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Smith County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Gordonsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Gordonsville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Monterey High School at Smith County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Carthage, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clay County High School at Gordonsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Gordonsville, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 4 - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

