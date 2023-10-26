Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Shelby County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Briarcrest Christian School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Conference: AA - West Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tipton-Rosemark Academy at First Assembly Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Craigmont High School at Obion County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Troy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Benedict at Auburndale at St. George's Independent School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Collierville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Jackson at Lausanne Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
