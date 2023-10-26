Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Shelby County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Briarcrest Christian School at Memphis University School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26

6:50 PM CT on October 26 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Conference: AA - West Region

AA - West Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Tipton-Rosemark Academy at First Assembly Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Cordova, TN

Cordova, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Craigmont High School at Obion County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Troy, TN

Troy, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Benedict at Auburndale at St. George's Independent School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Collierville, TN

Collierville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Jackson at Lausanne Collegiate School