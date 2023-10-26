Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Shelby County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.

    • Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Briarcrest Christian School at Memphis University School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Memphis, TN
    • Conference: AA - West Region
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tipton-Rosemark Academy at First Assembly Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Cordova, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Craigmont High School at Obion County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Troy, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Benedict at Auburndale at St. George's Independent School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Collierville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University School of Jackson at Lausanne Collegiate School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Memphis, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

