Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Sevier County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gatlinburg-Pittman High School at Chuckey-Doak High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Afton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sevier County High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
The King's Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
