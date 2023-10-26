Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
There is high school football action in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Central Magnet School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornersville High School at Eagleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Eagleville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Smyrna High School at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Antioch, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siegel High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coffee County Central High School at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
