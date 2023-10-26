There is high school football action in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Central Magnet School at Chattanooga Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Harrison, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ezell-Harding Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cornersville High School at Eagleville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Eagleville, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Smyrna High School at Cane Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Antioch, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Siegel High School at Rockvale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Rockvale, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McGavock High School at Stewarts Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Smyrna, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coffee County Central High School at Blackman High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

