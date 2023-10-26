The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Roane County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.

    • Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Kingston High School at Alcoa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Alcoa, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunbright School at Harriman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Harriman, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakdale School at Midway High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Kingston, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oliver Springs High School at Greenback School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Greenback, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

