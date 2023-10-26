Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Roane County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Kingston High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunbright School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Kingston, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oliver Springs High School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
