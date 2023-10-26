High school football action in Polk County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Polk County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Sale Creek High School at Copper Basin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Copperhill, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

