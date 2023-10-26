Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Obion County, Tennessee. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Obion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Union City High School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Tiptonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Humboldt High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Craigmont High School at Obion County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Troy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
