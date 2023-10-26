This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Obion County, Tennessee. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Obion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Union City High School at Lake County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Tiptonville, TN

Tiptonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Humboldt High School at South Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: South Fulton, TN

South Fulton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Craigmont High School at Obion County Central High School