Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Morgan County, Tennessee this week.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

    • Morgan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sunbright School at Harriman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Harriman, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakdale School at Midway High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Kingston, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Tellico Plains High School at Wartburg Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Wartburg, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

