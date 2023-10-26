Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Morgan County, Tennessee this week.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sunbright School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Kingston, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tellico Plains High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
