Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Monroe County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brainerd High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tellico Plains High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Crossville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.