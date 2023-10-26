If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Monroe County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Brainerd High School at Sweetwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Sweetwater, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Tellico Plains High School at Wartburg Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Wartburg, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Cumberland County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Crossville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

