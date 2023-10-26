This week, there's high school football on the docket in Maury County, Tennessee. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lincoln County High School at Columbia Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Columbia, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grace Christian Academy at Columbia Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Columbia, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring Hill High School at Franklin County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Winchester, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Loretto High School at Mt. Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Spring Hill, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

