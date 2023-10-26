Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Marshall County, Tennessee this week.
Marshall County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cornersville High School at Eagleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Eagleville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Forrest High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall County High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
