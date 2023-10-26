Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Marshall County, Tennessee this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Marshall County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Cornersville High School at Eagleville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Eagleville, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Forrest High School at Fayetteville High School

    • Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall County High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lewisburg, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

