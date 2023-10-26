Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
If you live in Madison County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Madison County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Liberty Technology Magnet High School at Bolivar Central High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Bolivar, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
University School of Jackson at Lausanne Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
