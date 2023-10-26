Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Lincoln County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

    • Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lincoln County High School at Columbia Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Columbia, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Forrest High School at Fayetteville High School

    • Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

