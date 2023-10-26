Is there high school football on the docket this week in Knox County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bearden High School at Bradley Central High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on October 26

6:15 PM ET on October 26 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Farragut High School at Maryville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27

5:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4

4A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd Buchanan School at Grace Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 27

6:50 PM ET on October 27 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Webb School of Knoxville at Lakeway Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Baylor School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Conference: AA - East Region

AA - East Region How to Stream: Watch Here

South Doyle High School at Anderson Co. High School