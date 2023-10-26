Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Knox County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bearden High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Farragut High School at Maryville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd Buchanan School at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webb School of Knoxville at Lakeway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baylor School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Doyle High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
