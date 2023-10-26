Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT
In Johnson County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Johnson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Unicoi County High School at Johnson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Mountain City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
