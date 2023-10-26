Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week? We've got the information.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brainerd High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ooltewah High School at The Howard School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sale Creek High School at Copper Basin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Copperhill, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Preparatory School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Magnet School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boyd Buchanan School at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School at Chattanooga Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hixson High School at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baylor School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Signal Mountain Middle High School at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
