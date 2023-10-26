Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Greene County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gatlinburg-Pittman High School at Chuckey-Doak High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Afton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Greene High School at Cosby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Cosby, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Greeneville High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Greene High School at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
