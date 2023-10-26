Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Greene County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

    • Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Gatlinburg-Pittman High School at Chuckey-Doak High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Afton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Greene High School at Cosby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Cosby, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Greeneville High School at Elizabethton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Elizabethton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Greene High School at Happy Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Elizabethton, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

