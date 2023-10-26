Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Greene County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School at Chuckey-Doak High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Afton, TN

Afton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

North Greene High School at Cosby High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26

7:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Cosby, TN

Cosby, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Greeneville High School at Elizabethton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Greene High School at Happy Valley High School