Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hunters Lane High School at Portland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maplewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at John Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Smyrna High School at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Antioch, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whites Creek High School at Station Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Road Academy at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall County High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
