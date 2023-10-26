Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Hardeman County
  • Lawrence County
  • Dyer County
  • Humphreys County
  • Johnson County
  • Rutherford County
  • Fayette County
  • Pickett County
  • Giles County
  • Coffee County

    • Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hunters Lane High School at Portland High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Portland, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Maplewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at John Overton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Glencliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ezell-Harding Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School at Hillsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nashville Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Smyrna High School at Cane Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Antioch, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whites Creek High School at Station Camp High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Gallatin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin Road Academy at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Hendersonville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Davidson Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McGavock High School at Stewarts Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Smyrna, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall County High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lewisburg, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.