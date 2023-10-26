Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hunters Lane High School at Portland High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26

6:50 PM CT on October 26 Location: Portland, TN

Portland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maplewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11

4A - Region 6 - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8

2A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ezell-Harding Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11

4A - Region 6 - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Smyrna High School at Cane Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8

4A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whites Creek High School at Station Camp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Road Academy at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Stewarts Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Smyrna, TN

Smyrna, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall County High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School