Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cocke County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Cocke County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Cocke County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Cocke County High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Morristown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Greene High School at Cosby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Cosby, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
