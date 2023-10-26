Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Cocke County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Cocke County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Cocke County High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Morristown, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Greene High School at Cosby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Cosby, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

