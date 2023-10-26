Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Carter County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Unaka High School at Cloudland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Roan Mountain, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Greeneville High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Greene High School at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
