Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
High school football competition in Carroll County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Perry County High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Bruceton, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carroll High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: McKenzie, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.