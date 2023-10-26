The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Campbell County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Campbell County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Jellico High School at Hancock County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Sneedville, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

