Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Campbell County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Campbell County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Jellico High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.