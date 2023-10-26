Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
High school football action in Blount County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kingston High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Farragut High School at Maryville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Blount High School at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
