High school football action in Blount County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kingston High School at Alcoa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26

7:00 PM ET on October 26 Location: Alcoa, TN

Alcoa, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Farragut High School at Maryville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27

5:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4

4A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

William Blount High School at Jefferson County High School