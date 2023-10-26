High school football action in Blount County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Kingston High School at Alcoa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Alcoa, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Farragut High School at Maryville High School

    • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Maryville, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    William Blount High School at Jefferson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dandridge, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

