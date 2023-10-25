The Memphis Grizzlies, with Ziaire Williams, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Below we will dive into Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Over 10.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-133)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans gave up 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.