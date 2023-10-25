Xavier Tillman and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

If you'd like to place a wager on Tillman's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Over 10.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last year, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 41.8 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans allowed 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Xavier Tillman vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.