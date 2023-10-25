The New Orleans Pelicans start their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.

Memphis went 35-8 when it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pelicans ranked 12th.

Last year, the Grizzlies scored just 4.4 more points per game (116.9) than the Pelicans gave up (112.5).

Memphis went 41-9 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies scored 119.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 114 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Memphis ceded 109.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 116.8.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Grizzlies fared better at home last season, averaging 12.3 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 34.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Grizzlies Injuries