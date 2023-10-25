In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies are favored by 1.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE. The point total is 224.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 224.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 224.5 points 53 times.

Memphis games had an average of 229.9 points last season, 5.4 more than the over/under for this game.

Memphis covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Memphis won 48 of the 63 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (76.2%).

The Grizzlies had a 49-16 record last year (winning 75.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -105 or shorter.

The Grizzlies have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies sported a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than they did on the road (15-26-0) last season.

In home games last year, the Grizzlies exceeded the total 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over in 43.9% of road games (18 of 41 contests).

Last season the Grizzlies averaged only 4.4 more points per game (116.9) than the Pelicans conceded (112.5).

Memphis went 32-18 versus the spread and 41-9 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Point Insights (Last Season)

Grizzlies Pelicans 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 32-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 30-11 41-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 32-9 113 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 32-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-16 40-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-15

