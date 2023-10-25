Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25
The Memphis Grizzlies take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans as just 1.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Pelicans 111
Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.8)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.0
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Grizzlies were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.9 points per game) last year. On defense, they were 11th (113.0 points conceded per game).
- Last season, Memphis was second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.6 per game) and 21st in rebounds conceded (44.4).
- The Grizzlies were ninth in the league in assists (26.0 per game) last year.
- Last year, Memphis was 11th in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies were 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.0) last season. They were 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.