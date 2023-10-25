Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25
In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Boston Celtics are favored by 3.5 points against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Celtics vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 114 - Knicks 113
Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info
|Celtics vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Knicks
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-0.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 226.6
Celtics Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Celtics were the fourth-best team in the league (117.9 points per game) last year. On defense, they were fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).
- Last season, Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44).
- The Celtics were seventh in the league in assists (26.7 per game) last year.
- Boston was seventh in the league in turnovers per game (12.7) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12) last season.
- The Celtics were the second-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%) last year.
Knicks Performance Insights
- Last season the Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- New York was top-five last season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 46.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 42 rebounds allowed per contest.
- When it comes to assists, the Knicks dished out just 22.9 dimes per contest (third-worst in league).
- New York ranked third-best in the NBA with 12 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranked fifth-worst in the league with 12 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Knicks were 11th in the NBA with 12.6 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
