Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Bublik: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | European Open
Arthur Fils (No. 38 ranking) will take on Alexander Bublik (No. 36) in the final of the European Open on Sunday, October 22.
Fils is the favorite (-145) in the tournament final versus Bublik (+115).
Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information
- Tournament: The European Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, October 22
- Venue: Lotto Arena
- Location: Antwerpen, Belgium
- Court Surface: Hard
Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Arthur Fils
|Alexander Bublik
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|54.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.6
Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Fils advanced past No. 7-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6, 7-6.
- Bublik will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 127-ranked Maximilian Marterer in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Fils has played 23.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.
- Through 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, Fils has played 24.7 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.2% of them.
- Bublik has played 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.
- Bublik has averaged 23.5 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 44.8% of those games.
- Fils and Bublik have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.