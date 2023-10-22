How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, October 22
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
St. Kilda Saints versus Fremantle Dockers in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match is one of many compelling options on Sunday's AFL slate.
AFL Streaming Live Today
St. Kilda Saints at Fremantle Dockers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
West Coast Eagles at Essendon Bombers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
