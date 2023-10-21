Week 8 of the 2023 college football season features five games involving SEC teams. Keep reading to see a couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include taking Missouri -7.5 against South Carolina as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Arkansas matchup.

Best Week 8 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Missouri -7.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 14.9 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 13.7 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Arkansas -6.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 9.8 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 SEC Total Bets

Over 48.5 - Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks

Projected Total: 56.6 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 54.5 - Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Projected Total: 56 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 59.5 - Army vs. LSU

Matchup: Army Black Knights at LSU Tigers

Projected Total: 58.4 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 7-0 (4-0 SEC) 40.1 / 14.0 510.0 / 262.6 Alabama 6-1 (4-0 SEC) 30.1 / 16.0 367.9 / 292.4 LSU 5-2 (4-1 SEC) 45.3 / 30.3 550.6 / 423.9 Florida 5-2 (3-1 SEC) 29.1 / 20.0 421.7 / 311.7 Missouri 6-1 (2-1 SEC) 33.9 / 24.9 445.1 / 345.4 Tennessee 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 33.5 / 17.0 443.8 / 303.0 Ole Miss 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 41.7 / 23.8 489.3 / 388.3 Kentucky 5-2 (2-2 SEC) 31.3 / 23.6 352.3 / 346.6 Texas A&M 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 32.3 / 19.9 400.0 / 277.9 South Carolina 2-4 (1-3 SEC) 29.0 / 31.3 410.2 / 451.3 Auburn 3-3 (0-3 SEC) 27.7 / 23.2 347.3 / 363.7 Mississippi State 3-3 (0-3 SEC) 30.2 / 29.5 375.5 / 395.2 Vanderbilt 2-6 (0-4 SEC) 27.8 / 34.4 348.5 / 437.5 Arkansas 2-5 (0-4 SEC) 29.9 / 25.1 321.0 / 351.3

