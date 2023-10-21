Looking to see how the two games featuring NEC teams played out in Week 8 of the college football schedule?. Read below to see key players and results from all of those games.

Merrimack vs. LIU Post | Saint Francis (PA) vs. Duquesne

Week 8 NEC Results

Merrimack 39 LIU Post 0

Merrimack Leaders

Passing: Malakai Anthony (5-for-9, 182 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Malakai Anthony (5-for-9, 182 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (25 ATT, 107 YDS)

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (25 ATT, 107 YDS) Receiving: Donovan Wadley (0 TAR, 2 REC, 123 YDS, 2 TDs)

LIU Post Leaders

Passing: Chris Howell (4-for-16, 48 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Chris Howell (4-for-16, 48 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jaden Dawkins (10 ATT, 35 YDS)

Jaden Dawkins (10 ATT, 35 YDS) Receiving: Owen Glascoe (0 TAR, 2 REC, 32 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

LIU Post Merrimack 131 Total Yards 398 48 Passing Yards 182 83 Rushing Yards 216 1 Turnovers 0

Duquesne 38 Saint Francis (PA) 35

Pregame Favorite: Duquesne (-3.5)

Duquesne (-3.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Duquesne Leaders

Passing: Darius Perrantes (13-for-24, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Darius Perrantes (13-for-24, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: JaMario Clements (14 ATT, 88 YDS)

JaMario Clements (14 ATT, 88 YDS) Receiving: Joey Isabella (0 TAR, 4 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Passing: Cole Doyle (15-for-27, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Cole Doyle (15-for-27, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Doyle (12 ATT, 86 YDS)

Doyle (12 ATT, 86 YDS) Receiving: Dawson Snyder (0 TAR, 6 REC, 93 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Duquesne Saint Francis (PA) 392 Total Yards 342 227 Passing Yards 204 165 Rushing Yards 138 1 Turnovers 1

Next Week's NEC Games

LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Venue: Arute Field

Arute Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Campus Field

Campus Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: DeGol Field

DeGol Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

