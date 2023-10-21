The No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) have a Pac-12 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal (2-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 31, Stanford 20

UCLA 31, Stanford 20 UCLA has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Bruins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

This season, Stanford has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Cardinal have been at least a +600 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Bruins have a 90.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+17)



Stanford (+17) So far this year UCLA has two victories against the spread.

In six games played Stanford has recorded three wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinal are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) UCLA and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points just once this season.

There have been four Stanford games that have finished with a combined score over 51.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 53.2 points per game, 1.7 points more than the total of 51.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 63 51.2 Implied Total AVG 32 36.5 29 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.8 60.5 61.2 Implied Total AVG 38.3 38.3 38.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

